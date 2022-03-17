Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to about Nottingham burglaries

A speaker and several other items were taken from the communal areas of two neighbouring apartments.

A man is reported to have been walking down a corridor and trying to open doors before going inside two apartments that were left unlocked.

It is then believed he left the flats with a number of items following the incidents in Huntingdon Street, Nottingham at around 4.55am on January 6.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with burglaries in Nottingham

Officers have now released an image of a man they believe has information which could help their investigation.

Police Investigator Samantha Fowler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If anyone recognises the man in this picture, we’d ask that they contact the police immediately, so that we can speak to him.

“It is extremely important that people secure their homes and properties properly overnight by ensuring doors are kept locked, as most burglaries are committed by opportunist thieves who will look out for this or for windows that have been left open.

“If anyone has any information that could help us with our enquiries, please get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 51 of 6 January 2022.”