Police release CCTV image of man they want to talk to over reported sexual assault in Nottingham

A woman was reportedly assaulted as she watched a screening at Showcase Cinema in Redfield Way in Nottingham, on July 7.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist the investigation.

Police Constable Poppy Castle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim and, having carried out CCTV enquiries, we would now like to speak with the man in the image as we believe he can assist with the investigation.