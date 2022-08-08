Police release CCTV image of man they want to talk to over reported sexual assault in Nottingham

Police investigating a report of a sexual assault in Nottingham have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

By John Smith
Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:44 pm

A woman was reportedly assaulted as she watched a screening at Showcase Cinema in Redfield Way in Nottingham, on July 7.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist the investigation.

Police want speak to this man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Nottingham

Police Constable Poppy Castle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim and, having carried out CCTV enquiries, we would now like to speak with the man in the image as we believe he can assist with the investigation.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 607 of 20 July 2022.”