Officers were called to reports that a 26-year-old man had reportedly been punched and fallen to the ground in an attack at the junction of Upper Parliament Street and Trinity Walk in Nottingham city centre, at around 3.35am on Saturday, March 5.

A full investigation is underway, but detectives have now released images of 11 more people they would like to urgently speak to in connection with the incident.

Members of the public are now being urged to contact police if they recognise any of the people pictured, or have any more information.

Police want to speak to these 11 people in connection with a serious assault in Nottingham

The victim remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition.

Officers have since charged a 21-year-old man with grievous bodily harm, while a17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent has since been bailed with conditions.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is incredibly important that we speak with these people pictured as soon as possible as we believe they may have vital information that could help us with our investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the young man and his family at this really upsetting time and we would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to piece together what happened.