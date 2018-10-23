Police release images of man after £500 swiped from ‘vulnerable’ disabled man’s wallet in Hucknall

Detectives have released images of a man they want to speak to after a ‘vulnerable’ disabled man was targeted by a thief in Hucknall.

The victim was in the Sainsbury’s in Watnall Road at around 8.25pm on Wednesday (October 17) when he accidentally dropped his wallet on the floor.

A man then hid the wallet behind a shelf and took out the cash before handing it in to staff.

The victim had just withdrawn £500 from a cash machine to go towards a new mobility scooter.

The man in the image is described as white, in his mid 20’s, around 6ft tall, of a medium build with stubble on his face.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with a black top underneath, black trousers and grey trainers.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, call 101 quoting incident 853 of October 17.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.