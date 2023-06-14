Police release sequence of tragic events in Nottingham that left three dead and a 31-year-old man in custody

The incident saw city centre roads closed and police maintain a large presence in the city for most of the day.

Public transport was also severely affected with the tram network suspended.

Detectives have spent countless hours piecing together the movements that led to three people losing their lives, which includes extensive CCTV coverage and eye-witness accounts.

Police on the scene at Ilkeston Road where two teenage students were stabbed to death

It is known that a man attacked two University of Nottingham students with a knife on Ilkeston Road on and a call was made to police at 4.04am.

Police quickly attended and found a male student and female student, both aged 19, in the street unresponsive.

Investigations have then revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to gain entry to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but had been denied entry.

This incident was not reported to the police at the time.

Police believe the suspect then attacked a man and stolen his van.

A call was received by a member of the public and upon police attendance he was found deceased on Magdala Road with knife injuries.

The stolen van was then used by the suspect to run over three members of the public in the Milton Street area.

One man is in hospital in a critical condition while others are believed to have suffered minor injuries

A short while later, police managed to detain the suspect by using a taser when he abandoned the vehicle and approached officers with a knife.

All three victims families are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives are still keeping an open mind on the motives of the attacks and a 31-year-old man is still in police custody.

Police say that, contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, they are continuing to work with counter terrorism policing at this time.

There have also been reports that other calls were made to Nottinghamshire Police about the suspect before he carried out the attacks in Ilkeston Road.

Police say this is not the case.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events.

“It is unimaginable to understand what they are going through.

“I am very aware of the impact that these horrendous crimes will have had not only on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“I am determined that we will work with community members, students from both universities and others impacted to reassure and support them.

"It is important that as a city we stand together.

“I would like to thank the public for their response to these tragic incidents.

"We have received a high number of calls with people offering information and support.