Police step up Hucknall patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour incidents
Police in Hucknall have been carrying out more foot patrols after reports of a number of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:36 pm
PCSOs have been patrolling particularly around Beardall Street and Bestwood Road to help reassure residents after reports that six doors on Beardall Street were damaged by someone burning the door panel.
A further door was also damaged on Bestwood Road.
The incidents occurred between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, December 11.
If you see anyone acting suspiciously around the areas, please report it by calling 101.
If you have any further information to these incidents, please email [email protected]