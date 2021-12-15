Police step up Hucknall patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour incidents

Police in Hucknall have been carrying out more foot patrols after reports of a number of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town.

By John Smith
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:36 pm

PCSOs have been patrolling particularly around Beardall Street and Bestwood Road to help reassure residents after reports that six doors on Beardall Street were damaged by someone burning the door panel.

A further door was also damaged on Bestwood Road.

The incidents occurred between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, December 11.

PCSOs have been out on patrol in Beardall Street and Bestwood Road in Hucknall after reports of a series of ASB incidents

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around the areas, please report it by calling 101.

If you have any further information to these incidents, please email [email protected]

