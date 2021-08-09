Police want to speak to this man after Dispatch area dog attack

The 76-year-old man suffered a deep cut after the Staffy-type dog jumped up and dragged his claws down the man’s leg.

The incident happened at Bulwell Forest Golf Club on 5 June.

Describing what happened, the man’s daughter-in-law, who did not want to be named, said: “My partner’s mum and dad were out with our Westiepoo watching golfers on a golf course.

Police want to speak to this dog owner after an incident in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“A Staffy-type dog has then come running over so my father-in-law picked up our dog and lifted him over his head to protect him.

“The Staffy-type dog then jumped up and dragged his claws all down his leg.

“It was quite a nasty cut and it’s left a big scar.

“The owner of the dog didn’t see if my father-in-law was okay – he just walked off.

“He should be keeping the dog on a lead as it’s clearly out of control – what if it attacked a child?

“Had he got hold of our dog, he could have been killed.”

Sergeant Oliver Chadwick, of the City North neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was a frightening and distressing intendent that could have been a lot worse.

"This dog was wandering around and launched an unprovoked attack.

“We are keen to track down its owner and would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image.”