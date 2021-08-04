Police warn dispersal orders will be imposed again at Hucknall car gathering hot spot

Nottinghamshire Police imposed a 48-hour dispersal order last weekend for the area around junction 27 of the M1, including the Hucknall Tesco car park.

On its Facebook page, Ashfield Police warned enthusiasts that officers would be conducting patrols ‘ensuring no car meet and greets with inappropriate driving is happening’.They continued: “There is a 48-hour dispersal order in place for drivers, passengers, and/or spectators caught congregating to drive in a manner causing anti-social behaviour (ASB) and causing risk to the public will be issued an order not to return.“Failure to comply could result in prosecution and items/ belonging seized that are being used to cause the ASB.”Yes, this means does mean we will take your car.”

And police have now confirmed they will not hesitate to impose further orders should they be necessary.

Police will issue dispersal orders again if car enthusiasts turn up at junction 27 of the M1 this weekend. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A police spokesman said: “These orders can last for a maximum of 48 hours so have to be reimposed.

"Our intention is to keep putting these in place at weekends while this remains an issue.”

The police’s actions have drawn a mixed response from the public with several comments in favour and against on the Facebook post.

One poster said: “I'm sick of listening to them racing around junction 27 at midnight to 1am and later.

"You (the police) should be up there confiscating and preferably crushing their cars – they're a total menace.”

Another wrote: “There does need to be somewhere to show the cars off, especially when so much goes into them, but junction 27 isn't it.”

But others hit out at the police tactics and those who criticised the gatherings.

One put: “Young people being happy, wouldn’t want that would you in 2021.”

Another poster wrote: “God forbid someone having fun.”

Another wrote: “As usual, the car enthusiast is the easy target instead of catching real criminal.”

Another said: “Not all of them cause hassle though, many just enjoy cars and showing them off.”