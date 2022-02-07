Police warning to Hucknall and Bulwell residents following phone snatch incident

The incident happened on January 31 while the woman, a Bulwell resident, was shopping in Bulwell town centre.

Posting on their Facebook page, Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said: “Be mindful when you are next shopping that there may be someone around looking for the opportunity to take your items if they are not properly secreted.

“Think about securing your phone or other items within an inside pocket of your coat/jacket or front pockets of your trousers.

"Also, bear in mind that individuals may watch you using your phone and look at where you place it after you finish your conversation.

“Zip up your bags and please don't keep your phone in your back pocket hanging out of the top as this is the easiest way to lose it.