Prison for man who strangled partner in Bulwell, threatened to stab her and hounded her for months
A 'jealous, controlling and manipulative' man strangled his partner and made her fear he would kidnap and kill her for months after she fled her Bulwell home, a court has heard.
Aaron Hodgkinson's behaviour became 'abusive, threatening and violent' over Christmas last year and escalated on January 10, when he accused her of being unfaithful.
Prosecutor Lucky Thandi said the 25-year-old became ‘more and more angry as she denied it’ before he dragged her into the living room.
He stood over her, punching and stamping on her, and said: “You better tell the truth if you want me to stop.” Later, he put her in a chokehold and said, ‘I will put you to sleep.’
“She kept telling herself she had to make it through to morning as she believed he would kill her,” Ms Thandi said at Nottingham Crown Court.
After she left and told him she wouldn't return, Hodgkinson continued to hound her, the court heard.
When he was unfriended on social media he warned her: “Watch your mouth - it's you yet again doing sneaky weird s***.
"If I find out the real reason why I will stab you.”
Hodgkinson turned up at her home, armed with a Stanley knife, on May 19.
He kicked her back door and threatened to slash the tyres of a car parked outside.
“If you don't open the door I will stab you,” he shouted.
Police were called and found him a short distance away.
While he was being assessed in his cell he grabbed an emergency health worker and injured her hand.
In a statement, his ex-partner said the defendant caused her constant worry and feared he would kidnap and kill her.
Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 14 previous convictions for 30 offences.
Shannon English, mitigating, said Hodgkinson had a ‘difficult start in life’ and lived in care without attending mainstream schools.
She said he has significant mental health issues and heroin addiction contributed to the offending.
"He is adamant he will not go back into this kind of lifestyle," she added.
Hodgkinson, aged 25, of Raithby Close, Bestwood Park, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker, stalking and possession of a blade.
Judge Mark Watson sentenced him to 22 months in prison.