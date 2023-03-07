£10k watch, phones and wallets stolen in knifepoint robbery near Bulwell

Two masked men – one holding a knife – entered a property on Hucknall Road, Nottingham, near Gala Way, while a third man remained outside.

Police said the men threatened two members of staff and demanded they remove their watches, including a silver Rolex with a black dial, purchased in 2017 for about £10,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They also stole a gold and black RADO watch, valued at about £2,000, a space grey iPhone 13 Max, a white iPhone 10 and wallets before fleeing.

Police have released CCTV images from the robbery.

Police have now released details of the incident, which happened on Tuesday, December 20, just before 6pm, in an appeal for information.

One suspect is described as black, about 5ft 8in, of stocky build and aged in his 20s. He was wearing a black jacket with a white Nike logo on the left hand side, a black baseball cap, black gloves, black joggers and Nike Air Force trainers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second suspect is described as about 5ft 8in, of slim build and wearing a face mask, grey puffer jacket, black joggers and black gloves and trainers.

The third man, waiting outside, was wearing a navy jacket, black cap and a green or khaki-coloured face mask and gloves.

Police are appealing for anyone with information after a knife-point robbery where a Rolex watch was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Constable Mitchell Thomas, who is investigating, said: “This was an horrific and appalling incident where two men were intimidated and robbed in their place of work.

“We have worked extremely hard to locate the suspects and we will continue to do so until all three are brought to justice.

“We have carried out numerous lines of inquiry including a CCTV trawl, forensics, financial checks, and investigations around tracing the stolen watches.

“We are now appealing for anyone with information to help us with our inquiry or can identify the people on the CCTV images released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This includes anyone who has any information about what happened that day or anyone who has been sold these two watches – a Rolex Datejust 2017, serial number 126334, 41mm Black Face with Steel Bracelet and a black Rado watch. It is imperative we catch those responsible and ensure these offenders are taken off our streets.”