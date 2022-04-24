Raid on Hucknall house unearths 'large amount of drugs' and sees woman and teenage boy arrested

Officers, acting on intelligence reports, raided a property on Broomhill Road in the town, shortly before 5pm on the afternoon of Thursday, April21.

Inside they found a large quantity of what is believed to be heroin and cocaine. Mobile phones were also seized from the address.

Two people - a 58-year-old woman and the teenage boy – were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.

The raid, on the left, in which the suspected drugs, right, were discovered

During the raid officers spotted another wanted suspect on the street and also forced access to a house he was seen to enter.

Two men, aged 32 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of theft.

Sergeant Paul Peatfield, of the Ashfield Operation Reacher team, said: “We have been watching this property for some time and took decisive action.

“With two suspects in custody and a significant amount of class A drugs taken off the streets we were happy enough with our day’s work, but the unexpected two for one offer we happened across in the same street was really an added bonus.

“Drug-related offences are a blight on our community and also on other vulnerable people who commit offences to fund their drug use.

“We won’t tolerate the trade in illegal drugs and will continue our work to disrupt the local supply.”