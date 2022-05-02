Officers were called after the break-in at an address in Haddon Road at around 4.15pm on Sunday, February 6.

Nothing was taken and it is believed the person or persons responsible fled after activating a burglar alarm.

Police Constable Richard Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe the two men pictured in this image may have vital information and would urge anyone who recognises them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with an attempted burglary in Ravenshead

“Thankfully nothing was stolen during this incident but that is of little consolation to the people who had their home broken into.”