Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thomas Hopkinson, 30, of West Hill Drive, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £120 and ordered £150 compensation.

Daniel Cooper, 33, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarabjit Virdi, 47, of Crawthorne Close, Nottingham, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jessica Fisher, 30, of Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. She received 12-month community order with 14 rehabilitation days. She was fined £100 with £100 compensation.

Richard Mair, 38, of Sandringham Road, Retford, admitted: criminal damage to property. He received a six month conditional discharge. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £654 compensation, a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Butcher, 25, of Park Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drinking with 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without third party insurance, and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £500 with a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Pattison, 42, of Arundel Walk, Bircotes, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without third party insurance. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Adam Welch, 38, of no fixed address, admitted and was convicted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

Clint Ford, 38, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Samantha Dainty, 37, of Hirst Road, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brandon Parke, 22, of Greenshank Road, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £133 with £85 costs and £120 compensation.

Bright Gyedu Amponsah, 24, of Crown Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. Their licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Sam Richardson, 38, of Wulfric Place, Sheffield, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £440 with a £176 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Alex Bird, 19, of Spruce Grove, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and £1260 compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benjamin Silk, 33, of Brixworth Way, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Janina Dyjasek, 41, of Harris Road, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. She received a 12-month conditional discharge wand was ordered to pay £150 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

David Marks, 29, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words or behaviour. He was fined £220 with £85 costs, £100 compensation and an £88 surcharge.

Jack Farley, 20, of Tickhill Road, Maltby, admitted: criminal damage to property and burglary dwelling - with intent to cause damage. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1200 compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Price, 39, of Eastfield Drive, South Normanton, Derbyshire, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive/indecent/menacing message. She was fined £40 with £50 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Costel Cociu, 53, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. He was fined £92 and ordered to pay £33 compensation, a £37 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Firth, 27, of Dryden Dale, worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, make off without making payment, and attempted theft from shop. She received a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £504 compensation.