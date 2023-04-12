Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Courts

Ryan Furniss, 34, of Greenfinch Dale, Worksop, admitted: driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge but no disqualification was ordered due to the shortness of the distance he had driven.

Oscar Blaszkiewicz, 25, of Bowling Street, Mansfield, admitted: three counts of theft. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £564 compensation. He received a 12-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Wamburi, 55, of Lindfield Road, Nottingham, admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was fined £500 with £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 17 weeks.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Connor Edmond, 26, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a motor vehicle. He received an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Gary Wilcox, 54, of Sedgley Avenue, Nottingham, admitted: driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £461 with £85 costs and a £184 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 17 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan O’Keeffe, 21, of Styrrup Road, Harworth, admitted: possessing a blade in a public place. He received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Lee Blower, 45, of South Parade, Worksop, admitted: driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £833 with £85 costs and a £333 surcharge. He was disqualified for 23 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 23 weeks.

Stephen Sheldon, 42, of Barker Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted driving with 54 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 with £85 costs and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 12 weeks.

Alistair Hopkinson, 28, of Silk Street, Sutton, admitted: possessing a class B drug, dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was committed to the crown court for sentence on conditional bail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomasz Gabryel, 44, of Langton Road, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Eugenijus Danilovas, 37, of Pinxton Road, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and without insurance or a licence. He was fined £380 with £85 costs and a £152 surcharge. He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 22 weeks.

David Sneap, 50, of Main Street, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £200 with £85 costs, £100 compensation and an £80 surcharge.

Stefan Spencer, 43, of Abbey Road, Kirkby, admitted: possessing a knife in a public place and possession of amphetamine. He received an eight-month prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Cannadine, 35, of Main Street, Ravenfield, Rotherham, admitted: possessing cocaine. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Craig Flynn, 51, of King Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: possessing a blade in a public place and driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a six-month conditional discharge. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 18 weeks.

Paul McIntosh, 43, of no fixed abode, admitted: theft. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay compensation of £160.

Sean Jolly, 50, of Chapel Street, Rushington, admitted: driving with 117 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and failing to stop after a road accident. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 24 weeks. He received a 12 month community order with 30 rehabilitation days and a 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sian Slaney, 32, of Lavender Walk, Nottingham, admitted: driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 24 weeks. She received a 12-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days.

Natalie Miller, 42, of River View, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: stalking involving fear of violence. She was jailed for 28 weeks. A three-year restraining order was imposed and she was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Leon Martin, 42, of Westbourne Road, Sutton, admitted: using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Carla Quinn, 54, of Stamper Crescent, Sutton, admitted: being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit. She was fined £123, with £85 costs and a £49 surcharge. Her driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dixie Overton, 35, of Glebe Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Caleb Welsh, 18, of Central Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 12 weeks.

Ryan Long, 28, of Kenilworth Close, Worksop, admitted: failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He received a 12 month community order with 32 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 30 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 30 weeks.

Ricky Cross, 30, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted: theft. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £154 compensation and £85 costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Florin Constantin, 38, of HMP Morton Hall, Swinderby, Lincs, admitted: driving without a licence and without insurance. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Dane Wright, 32, of Second Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and £100 compensation. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 31 day programme.

Jason Cook, 30, of Hirst Road, Retford, admitted: non-dwelling burglary and breaching a disqualification under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. He received a 12-month community order, with ten rehabilitation days, as well as a 36-month criminal behaviour order and a a six-month alcohol treatment programme. He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £114 surcharge and compensation of £100.

Cristian Lazar, 34, of Mount Pleasant, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £350 costs and a £120 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 20 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement