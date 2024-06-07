Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Daniel Amatt, 33, of Walesby Court, Mansfield, admitted: obstruct/resist a constable and fail to provide specimen for analysis. He received a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £103 with £150 costs and a £41 surcharge.
Kieran Divine, 26, of Queens road, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously. He received a 24 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Joanne Hall, 38, of Watson Avenue, Mansfield, admitted driving with 140 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 month community order with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge.
Natasha Maher, 33, of Daineshill Road, Lound, Retford, admitted: theft from a shop, harassment - breach of a restraining order and fail to surrender to police/court bail. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £207 compensation.
Conner Ceney, 24, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.
Curtis-Lee Ceney, 25, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.
Kierran Ceney, 45, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.
Wawrzyn Berski, 46, of Sydney Gardens, Newark, admitted: sexual assault. He received a 12 month community order with a three month alcohol treatment programme, ten rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and must sign on the sex offenders register for five years.
Lee Allsop, 52, of Brierley Road, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He was fined £360 and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
Joe Brace, 27, of St Michaels Drive, East Ardsley, Wakefield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class a - cocaine, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £700, with £85 costs and a £200 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Amy Leivers, 22, of Slant Lane, Shirebrook, admitted: driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £253 with a £101 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Ashley Homer, 33, of Dronley Drive, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 107 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 44 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Catherine Auld, 53, of Ravenswood Road, Arnold, Nottingham, admitted: driving with 144 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and eight rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Patryk Radzioch, 35, of Seventh Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
Uldis Olehnovics, 45, of Talbot Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He was fined £246 with £85 costs and a £98 surcharge.
Lee Sewell, 44, of Bedford Street, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £320 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 24 months.
Gary Widdowson, 38, of Cobnar Drive, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £45 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Nathan Gilbert, 34, of Alfreton Road, Selston, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He received a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 120 alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 15 rehabilitation days.