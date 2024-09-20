Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court. June 27

Ricky Foulds, 36, of HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a nine week sentence, consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Andy Wass, 42, of Woodland Crescent, Wolverhampton, admitted: supply a controlled drug of class C. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conrad Skelhorn, 39, of Watermead, Aylesbury, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £80 with £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Sheldon Grant, 41, of Carsic Lane, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Donald Smith, 45, of Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £120 with £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jessica Pearce, 19, of Hollinwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £300 with £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Bradbury, 36, of Grange View, Harworth, admitted: driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £38 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Daniel Brumpton, 38, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: stalking without fear/alarm/distress and harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. He was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £300 costs.

Luke Carlisle, 41, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: driving without third party insurance and while disqualified. He received a 12-month community order with a 31 day thinking skills course and 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £162 with £310 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 21 months.

Joseph Mcgregor, 43, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft by finding. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £650 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Labacik, 47, of St. Andrews Way, Retford, admitted: harassment without violence. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six month curfew and a 31 day programme. He was ordered to pay £150 costs.

Mark Young, 49, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £40 with £120 compensation.

Kelly Bailey, 47, of Pinewood Close, Kirkby, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £20 with £15 compensation.

Ruth Cotterill, 37, of Coxmoor Road, Sutton, admitted: driving with 96 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leonard Gingu, 56, of Sherwood Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: driving with 78 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £415 with £85 costs and a £166 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Luke Richardson, 36, of Milne Drive, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement. He was fined £40 with £58 compensation.

Lee Wetton, 45, of Queens Bower Road, Nottingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He received a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 31 day programme and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 39 months.

Inderpal Singh, 37, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. He was disqualified for 40 months.