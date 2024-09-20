Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Ricky Foulds, 36, of HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a nine week sentence, consecutive to the sentence he is currently serving. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.
Andy Wass, 42, of Woodland Crescent, Wolverhampton, admitted: supply a controlled drug of class C. He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Conrad Skelhorn, 39, of Watermead, Aylesbury, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £80 with £85 costs. His driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.
Sheldon Grant, 41, of Carsic Lane, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Donald Smith, 45, of Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £120 with £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Jessica Pearce, 19, of Hollinwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £300 with £85 costs.
Brad Bradbury, 36, of Grange View, Harworth, admitted: driving with 43 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £38 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Daniel Brumpton, 38, of Featherston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: stalking without fear/alarm/distress and harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. He was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £300 costs.
Luke Carlisle, 41, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: driving without third party insurance and while disqualified. He received a 12-month community order with a 31 day thinking skills course and 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £162 with £310 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 21 months.
Joseph Mcgregor, 43, of Gateford Road, Worksop, admitted: theft by finding. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £650 compensation.
Daniel Labacik, 47, of St. Andrews Way, Retford, admitted: harassment without violence. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six month curfew and a 31 day programme. He was ordered to pay £150 costs.
Mark Young, 49, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £40 with £120 compensation.
Kelly Bailey, 47, of Pinewood Close, Kirkby, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £20 with £15 compensation.
Ruth Cotterill, 37, of Coxmoor Road, Sutton, admitted: driving with 96 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Leonard Gingu, 56, of Sherwood Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: driving with 78 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £415 with £85 costs and a £166 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Luke Richardson, 36, of Milne Drive, Bircotes, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement. He was fined £40 with £58 compensation.
Lee Wetton, 45, of Queens Bower Road, Nottingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. He received a 16 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a 31 day programme and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 39 months.
Inderpal Singh, 37, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. He was disqualified for 40 months.