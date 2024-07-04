Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

James Louch, 31, of Midland Road, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted: possess knife. He received a two month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Bre Dube, 34, of Trinity Road, Retford, admitted: driving without insurance and whilst disqualified, and obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty. She received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days.

Chloe Marlow, 19, of Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, admitted: assault by beating. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Paul Smith, 61, of Wharncliffe Road, Retford, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Lucy Hands, 39, of Banchory Close, Mansfield, admitted: disclose/threaten to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. She received a 12 month community order with 16 rehabilitation days. She was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Stevie Richardson, 43, of Clinton Street, Bircotes, admitted: fail to surrender to police/court bail at the appointed time and shop thefts. He was sentenced to six weeks, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

Alan Harwood, 49, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for eight weeks which will run concurrent with the 10 years recently imposed for dangerous driving at the crown court. He was ordered to pay £221 compensation.

Mohammed Irfan, 36, of Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with eight rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 40 months.

Neil Eyre, 63, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Mari-Roxana Petrache, 21, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by employee. She received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £1,998 compensation.

Jayden Hyatt Jones, 19, of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Tina Ball, 57, of Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was fined £150 with a £60 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 18 months but the ban could be reduced by 25 per cent if she completes a rehabilitation course.