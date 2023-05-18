Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Melanie Brain, 51, of Newton Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, driving while disqualified and without insurance. She received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 30 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for three years.

Mark Beresford, 39, of Winster Way, Mansfield, admitted: possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £187 surcharge.

Martin Lane, 33, of Jepson Road, Sutton, was found guilty in his absence: assault by beating and failing to answer to court/police bail. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Alan Willets, 36, of Elder Street, Sutton, admitted and was convicted of: driving without due care and attention, without insurance and failing to stop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

David Mason, 46, of West Parade, Halifax, admitted: recklessly/negligently causing an aircraft to endanger person or property. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £300 compensation with £85 costs and a £166 surcharge. His drone was confiscated.

Shane Stevenson, 29, of Ridgeway, Langwith Junction, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, with £150 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but will received a 20 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Jan Skrkon, 31, of Skerry Hill, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £360 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was banned for 17 months but will received a 17 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Lynn Shacklock, 56, of Cheviot Court, Carlton in Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £226 with £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Callum Leaper, 27, of Lancelot Way, Mansfield, admitted driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £72 surcharge. He was banned for 22 months but will received a 22 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Daniel Wawrzyniak, 35, of Yew Tree Road, Elkesley, Retford, admitted: failing to provide specimen for analysis. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was banned for 20 months but will received a 20 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Claire Smith, 51, of Carsic Road, Sutton, admitted: driving with 141 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 25 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge. She was banned for 33 months but will received a 33 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.

Wai Leung, 33, of Blackshale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge. He was banned for 12 months but will received a 12 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Dylan Starbuck, 22, of Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks, Alfreton, admitted possessing a controlled drug of class a. He was fined £270 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Nicola Wheatley, 43, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, admitted theft by finding and fraud by false representation. She received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £60 compensation.

Lewis Armes, 24, of HMP Oakwood, Wolverhampton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Gary Perkins, 37, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted: using threatening/ abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence and common assault of an emergency worker. He was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Jonathon Brown, 30, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Jackson, 44, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and a six month drug treatment programme. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

David Dinan, 22, of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Megan Hill, 26, of Hamilton Road, Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Kieran Bedford, 34, of no fixed address, admitted: two thefts from a shop. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £47 compensation.

Karl Potter, 63, of Lathkill Grove, Tibshelf, Alfreton, admitted: driving with 119 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 28 months but will received a 28 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Allan Richardson, 51, of Shortwood Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £700 with £85 costs and an £280 surcharge. He was disqualified for 16 months but will received a 16 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

John Haydon, 41, of Mansfield Road, Blidworth, admitted: driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 44 months but will receive a 44 week discount if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Caroline Hornby, 37, of Woodland Walk, Kirkby, admitted driving with 183 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 microgrammes. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. She was banned for 20 months but will receive a 20 week discount if she completes a rehabilitation course.

Savarna Price, 26, of Potters Close, Nottingham, admitted: driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. She received a 12 month community order with a six week curfew, between 6pm and 9am. She was banned for 23 months.

Kevin Smith, 29, of HMP Lincoln admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. He was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Sarah Burgess, 32, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving without insurance and whilst disqualified. She received a 12 month community order with 30 rehabilitation days. Her licence was endorsed with six points and she was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Damian Cowan, 35, of Rampton Hospital, Retford Road, Woodbeck, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Jordan Sansom, 22, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage and using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 32 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation and a £114 surcharge.

Tamer Talibov, 28, of Cheapside, Worksop, admitted: driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and without a licence or insurance. He was fined £250 with £85 costs and a £100 surcharge. He was banned for 20 months.