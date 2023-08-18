Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Joe Lyons, 26, of Teal Avenue, Mansfield, was found guilty: driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days. He was fined £244 with £620 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 23 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

Florin Linca, 43, of Busk Meadow, Sheffield, found guilty: possess knife. He received a six month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with £620 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roy Rimmington, 59, of Willow Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £200 with costs of £85. He was disqualified for 36 months.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Warren Whaley, 29, of Bishop Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 32 rehabilitation days.

Kieron Ramos, 30, of Southfields Close, Kirkby, admitted: driving while disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and a 31-day programme. He was disqualified for 31 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ioan Mihai, 38, of Terrace Road, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and fail to surrender to police/court bail. He received a 12 month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Erika Pakalnyte, 34, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted: fail to answer to court/police bail, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, drunk and disorderly in a public place, and assault by beating. She received a six-month conditional discharge. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Adrian Bostan, 39, of Silk Street, Sutton, admitted: driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcrogrammes. He was fined £180 with £85 costs and a £72 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

Gavin Jagger, 45, of New Hill, Walesby, admitted: possess knife and possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin and crack cocaine. He received a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. He received a 16 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 15 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Darren Rimmer, 47, of Sanderling Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £80 with £85 costs, a £32 surcharge and £25 compensation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameron Cox, 23, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine and cannabis. He was fined £60 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Benjamin Ross, 37, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. He was fined £100 with £85 costs.

Benjamin Wincott, 56, of Portland Street, New Houghton, Mansfield, admitted: theft by finding. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Roy Dixon, 64, of Onchan Drive, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted: driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate. He was fined £160, with £85 costs and a £64 surcharge. He was disqualified for 17 months and a rehabilitation course can reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katarzyna Obremska, 36, of Spindle Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £200, with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 19 months and a rehabilitation course can reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Joseph Brooks, 24, of Field Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Christopher Talbot, 49, of HMP Five Wells, Wellingborough, North Northamptonshire, admitted: attempt to breach a restraining order after conviction. He received a six month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.