Reece Stokes, 19, of Chestnut Grove, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and without insurance. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

Caitlin Berry, 18, of Rockford Road, Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Adam Jackson, 34, of Forest Street, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Mark Watson, 33, of New Street, Ardsley, Barnsley, admitted: use a handheld mobile phone/device while driving a motor vehicle on a road, driving without insurance and while disqualified. He was jailed for four months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Ainsley Kirk, 28, of Mill Street, Worksop, admitted: driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

William Shilton, 32, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 99 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £769 with a £308 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Suzanne Bayliss, 50, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted: possess knife in a public place. She was fined £60 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. She received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Jamie Shead, 33, of Baker Lane, Cuckney, admitted: driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £833 with a £333 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Robert Owen, 58, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £266 and ordered to pay a £106 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Laura Clowes, 36, of Stewart Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £40 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Yvonne Palmer, 70, of Copsewood, South Normanton, Alfreton, admitted: driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £269 with a £108 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 26 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Samantha Hindle, 35, of Orchardside Road, East Markham, Nottinghamshire, admitted: driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes. She was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Jason Bush, 51, of Sawley Drive, Oaktree Estate, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He was fined £266 with a £106 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mathew Anderson, 33, of Belvoir Street, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

