Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Liam Taylor, 33, of HMP Whatton, New Lane, Aslockton, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was ordereded to pay compensation of £100.

Liam Haynes, 22, of Park Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Aaron Cotterill, 34, of Springfield Road, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Megan Hewitt, 28, of Commonside, Selston, admitted: cause a computer to perform function to secure/enable unauthorised access to a program/data. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

Robert Barbu, 19, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: two common assaults, drive without due care and attention and fail to stop after road accident. He received a 12 month community order with six rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for six months and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gavin Meek, 46, of Manvers View, Boughton, admitted: driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £380 with £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.

Daniela Rusescu, 32, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, admitted: shop theft and going equipped for theft. She received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £43 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Elena Gutu, 43, of Havelock Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, admitted: shop theft. She was fined £130 with a £52 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Griffin, 32, of Lowtown Close, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Moore, 34, of Pelham Way, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. He recived a 12 month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work. Six penalty points were put on his licence. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Florin Gugeanu, 51, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 38 months. He was fined £276 with £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.

Craig Harmieson, 42, of Brand Lane, Sutton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was diqualified for 12 months.

Mark Hunter, 41, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £253 with £85 costs and a £101 surcharge.

Gary Jones, 38, of Pinewood Avenue, Edwinstowe, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 month cimmunity order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

