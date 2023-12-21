Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Richard Walvin, 29, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: use threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress, drunk and disorderly in a public place and theft from a shop. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Daniel Hollingworth, 34, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 26 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85.

Ben Brammer, 33, of Rossetta Gardens, Worksop, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified, drive vehicle with no front or rear registration plate. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Jonathan Walker, 29, of Abbott Road, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

James Walker, 22, of Birch Close, Ravenshead, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Thomas Clarkson, 37, of Brecks Road, Retford, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He received a 12 month communty order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Alice Hose, 35, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £30 compensation.

John Thompson, 51, of Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, Chesterfield, admitted: obstruct/resist a constable in execution of duty, assault by beating, use threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Joanne Jackson, 43, of Lime Tree Road, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 109 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes. She was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. She was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Ashley Baker, 28, of no fixed address, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, drive motor vehicle with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes, and driving without insurance or a licence. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

