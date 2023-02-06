From bodies buried in gardens to professional hits from crime gangs to residents murdering their family on the other side of the world, Nottinghamshire has been the scene for some of the most fascinating and gruesome murder investigations in criminal history.
Take a look at our picture gallery of some of the county’s most high profile cases – including cases from Worksop, Mansfield, Ashfield and closer to Nottingham.
How many can you remember?
1. Killer County
Take a look at these notorious murder investigations from over the years
Photo: Submit
2. Susan and Christopher Edwards
The husband and wife murdered her parents, William and Patricia Wycherley at their Forest Town home in 1998 and covered up their crimes by burying them in the rear garden. They were not discovered until 2013 when Christopher Edwards partly confessed the crimes to his step-mother. They made hundreds of thousands of pounds from the killings, much of which they spent on Silver Screen memorabilia. They were both jailed for a minimum of 25 years.
Photo: Notts Police
3. Katie Crowder
Crowder scalded her 19-month-old daughter Gracie to death while high on cocaine and claimed the toddler had pulled a hot bucket of water over herself while left unattended. Medical evidence concluded that this was not possible. She was jailed for a minimum of 21 years in 2000.
Photo: Notts Police
4. Robert Boyer
One of two on this list that inspired the hit BBC drama Sherwood, Boyer killed former miner Keith Frogson in 2004 with a samurai sword outside his family home in Annesley. Initially thought to be linked to tensions caused by the Miners' Strike, Boyer had developed deranged thoughts that Mr Frogson ws persecuting him and trying to damage his home. He later admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.
Photo: Notts Police