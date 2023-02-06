2 . Susan and Christopher Edwards

The husband and wife murdered her parents, William and Patricia Wycherley at their Forest Town home in 1998 and covered up their crimes by burying them in the rear garden. They were not discovered until 2013 when Christopher Edwards partly confessed the crimes to his step-mother. They made hundreds of thousands of pounds from the killings, much of which they spent on Silver Screen memorabilia. They were both jailed for a minimum of 25 years.

Photo: Notts Police