Rural communities around Hucknall urged to sign up to new alert system to help tackle crime

Nottinghamshire Police is adopting a bespoke rural Neighbourhood Alert email platform, which sends regular warnings about the latest offences and emerging criminal trends.

The force is encouraging residents, farmers and other business owners to learn more about what is happening in their area by signing up for updates.

The software provides hyper-local, street-level updates to residents about what is happening in their area.

They are also urging residents to continue to immediately report all offences and suspicious activity by phone or online in order to build up a clearer picture about current activities and trends.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have a lot of rural areas in the county and we are well aware of the very impact offences like machinery and plant theft can have on hard-working local residents.

“We are keen to push Neighbourhood Alert, which essentially allows police to visit your inbox regularly to warn you about offences and trends in your area.

“Criminals target rural areas because they think they will get away with it.

"By working together and signing up for these updates we can ensure that things are made as difficult as possible for these offenders and rural communities receive more frequent updates.”