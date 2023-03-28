Shopper who assaulted shop worker in Hucknall was banned for mask remarks

Grant Wrathall was told he was barred from the supermarket on Watnall Road when he tried to buy some items at 3.15pm, on February 8, said prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe.

He became verbally aggressive and said to a staff member: "What? Are you not going to serve me because I said something to some old women? You're on my list. Not to worry, I know where you live."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The member of staff began recording him on his bodyworn camera and followed Wrathall outside.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Wrathall approached him, pushed him, grabbed his camera and threw it into a ditch before picking up a bin and throwing it at him. No injury was caused.

The court heard he has 17 previous convictions for 28 offences and was last in trouble in 2015 for drink driving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His last violent offence dates back to 2012, Mrs Gilberthorpe added.

Wrathall, who represented himself, said: "I got barred for saying something to someone with a mask on.

"On this particular day I just wanted some milk for my kids. I was out of order.

"I was having a bad day. I am sorry for it. My missus was in hospital. My kids were crying."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wrathall, aged 43, of Sapele Close, Gedling, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.