Shopper who assaulted shop worker in Hucknall was banned for mask remarks
An aggressive shopper who assaulted a worker at Sainsbury's in Hucknall had been banned from the store for haranging customers who were wearing masks, a court has heard.
Grant Wrathall was told he was barred from the supermarket on Watnall Road when he tried to buy some items at 3.15pm, on February 8, said prosecutor Emma Gilberthorpe.
He became verbally aggressive and said to a staff member: "What? Are you not going to serve me because I said something to some old women? You're on my list. Not to worry, I know where you live."
The member of staff began recording him on his bodyworn camera and followed Wrathall outside.
Wrathall approached him, pushed him, grabbed his camera and threw it into a ditch before picking up a bin and throwing it at him. No injury was caused.
The court heard he has 17 previous convictions for 28 offences and was last in trouble in 2015 for drink driving.
His last violent offence dates back to 2012, Mrs Gilberthorpe added.
Wrathall, who represented himself, said: "I got barred for saying something to someone with a mask on.
"On this particular day I just wanted some milk for my kids. I was out of order.
"I was having a bad day. I am sorry for it. My missus was in hospital. My kids were crying."
Wrathall, aged 43, of Sapele Close, Gedling, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 compensation with a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.