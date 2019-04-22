'Significant' amount of cannabis and cash seized by police in Hucknall

Police have carried out a drugs raid in Hucknall.

Officers said they seized a 'significant' amount of cannabis plants, dried cannabis and cash in Wednesday's raid.

An arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.

A police spokesperson said: "Not only do the those involved in the supply of controlled substances forfeit the drugs and cash found at the scene, they could also forfeit their most valuable possessions including TVs, computers, watches, jewellery, motor vehicles and their homes under the Proceeds Of Crime Act.

"If the liquidation of their assets does not meet the calculated projected criminal earnings then they keep the debt until paid which could go against future earnings or assets. Failure to comply with this is criminal offence as well.

"This result reinforces how valuable community intelligence is and we encourage the public to continue to report information to the police so that we can achieve more results like this.

"If you have information that could assist, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can report in complete confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."