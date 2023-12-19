Six arrested after teenager injured by knife during Bulwell supermarket fight

Six teenagers have been arrested after a large fight broke out inside a supermarket in Bulwell.

Police attended the Tesco Extra store, in Jennison Street at around 9.10pm on Monday, December 18 following reports from an off-duty police officer and staff members.

It was reported a brawl had broken out and one teenager had been injured with a knife.

Officers arrived at the scene quickly and three suspects were arrested inside the store.

A further three suspects were tracked down in woodland nearby with the assistance of a police helicopter.

One teenager suffered an injury to his thumb and received first aid treatment.

Boys aged 14, 15, 16, 16, 17 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick response of officers from a number of different teams we were able to arrest six suspects in connection with this incident.

“We will never tolerate this sort of violent disorder and are working hard on the investigation to find all those involved.

“I hope the speed of our response provides some reassurance to the public about just how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“The fight broke out in a busy store and will have been seen by a number of people.

“As we work to understand exactly what happened, we want to hear from anyone who was in the supermarket and could have important information."