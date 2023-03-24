Incidents have included theft, vehicle crime, burglary, anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

Between 9pm on Wednesday, March 15 and 7.10am the following day, bleach or paint stripper was thrown over a grey Toyota Yaris, parked at the roadside on Bamkin Close, damaging the paintwork.

Police want people's help with a number of incidents

Between 11pm on March 15 and 6.30am the following day, the plastic cover to a porch light was stolen and the bulb smashed at an address in Lime Tree Road.

Between 4pm on Thursday, March 16 and 4.30am the following day, a window at the Royal Mail Delivery Office on High Street was smashed by a beer bottle, while an attempt was made to break into the office, by removing boarding over a window, overnight on March 21.

On March 16, at about 7pm, four youngsters wearing black tracksuits and ski masks were smashing bottles at the rear of B&M, on Chapel Street, before running off toward Market Place when confronted, one of them having a pushbike, while on March 20, at about 4pm, an unsecured a blue Carrera pushbike was stolen from B&M by a male wearing a balaclava, blue jacket, grey joggers and trainers.

On March 16, at 8.20pm, two males wearing masks and black clothing tried to steal a black and silver motorbike from Piggins Croft Car Park. The keys, which had been left with the bike were stolen and there may have been a third person involved. Having been observed they made off in the direction of Central Walk.

Between 10pm on March 16 and the following morning, a black and white Longjia Digita 51 motorbike was stolen from Linby Road.

On Friday, March 17, at 10.25am, the rear window was smashed on a red Renault Clio parked at Tesco, Ashgate Road. Three males, all in black clothing and hoodies, ran off when approached.

On March 17, at about 11pm, two males poured paint stripper over a grey Audi A3 parked in the British Legion car park, on Beardall Street.

On Saturday, March 18, between 1am and 7am, the front door of a house on Christchurch Road was kicked by an unknown offender, loosening a panel.

On Sunday, March 19, at 7am, CCTV recorded a male trying to gain entry to the buggy store on Herbert Buzzard Court, Hankin Street.

On Tuesday, March 21, at 12.40am, CCTV recorded a male entering an unlocked black transit van in Vedonis Park and making off with some loose change.

On March 21, at 5.10pm, a report was made of an adult male on a Quad bike with a child passenger riding recklessly on Nabbs Lane playing field, dangerously close to dogs and pedestrians. A child’s motorbike was also reported doing wheelies at the same time.

Between 7pm on March 21 and 10am on March 23, a Fiat Ducato motorhome at a property on Kingsway Gardens, Astral Drive, had its front grill stolen and an attempt was also made to remove the front bumper.

On March 21, at 7.50pm, a group of teenagers, aged 13-16 and wearing balaclavas, were taking bottles from the bins behind the Red Lion pub on High Street and throwing them at the windows of the neighbouring Sweet Café and former H20 Bar.

On Wednesday, March 22, some time before 6.30am, the windows were smashed on a red Nissan Micra in the car park at Edgewood Primary School.

On March 22, at about 9.10pm, a red Keeway Hurricane moped was stolen – but later recovered – from a back garden of a property on Portland Road by a white male, aged in his 30s and with receding hair and wearing black trousers.

On March 22, at 10pm, two youths aged about 14 and wearing dark clothes with hoodies were reported smashing a bus shelter on West Street.