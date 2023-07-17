News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final

Speeding biker vaulted fence in bid to evade police in Nottinghamshire

A speeding motorcyclist vaulted a fence and dived over a hedge as he tried to outrun police as he raced from Hucknall towards Ollerton.
By Jon Ball
Published 17th Jul 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read

Nottingham Crown Court heard 23-year-old Joe Onley was spotted riding recklessly – speeding, pulling wheelies, spinning his rear tyre and dangerously overtaking vehicles – by a passing police aircraft.

Police pursuit drivers struggled to stay in sight of him as he drove at high speed on the afternoon of Friday, April 15, 2021, the court heard.

Initially, he was unaware the police were following him, but immediately turned and sped away when he spotted a police car.

Motorcyclist Joe Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was spotted riding recklessly – speeding, pulling wheelies, spinning his rear tyre and dangerously overtaking vehicles  – by a passing police aircraft. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)Motorcyclist Joe Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was spotted riding recklessly – speeding, pulling wheelies, spinning his rear tyre and dangerously overtaking vehicles  – by a passing police aircraft. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)
Motorcyclist Joe Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was spotted riding recklessly – speeding, pulling wheelies, spinning his rear tyre and dangerously overtaking vehicles  – by a passing police aircraft. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)
Most Popular

Officers finally caught up with him in Kelham, but he then attempted a U-turn and mounted a pavement – colliding with officers and falling from his bike at low speed.

Onley, who was uninsured and riding on false plates, then tried to flee on foot, diving headlong over a fence and hedge, before running through the grounds of a farm.

However, guided by the crew of the aircraft, he was quickly detained by officers on the ground.

Onley, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, later admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and fraudulently using a registration mark.

He was jailed for nine months, suspended for two years, given 180 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £350 in costs and banned from driving for two years.

Read More
Mansfield and Ashfield pubs finalists at this year's Great British Pub Awards

PC Sarah Clifton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling display of riding that could easily have ended in tragedy.

“Onley not only put himself in danger, but also every other road user. His behaviour was utterly inexcusable and I am pleased he has now been held to account.”