Speeding Bulwell driver caught with crack cocaine after being stopped by police

A speeding driver in Bulwell was caught with crack cocaine. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers were driving through the Bulwell area when they turned onto Ridgeway Walk and found themselves behind a car that was moving very slowly.

The vehicle then accelerated away and was driven at high speed through a residential area, hitting 50mph through a 30mph zone at some points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the pursuit, which started at around 1.20am on Thursday, October 12, the driver collided with multiple kerbs, before eventually losing control and coming to a stop in Old Farm Road.

The driver hit several kerbs as he tried to race away from the police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 63-year-old man was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug-driving and failing to stop.

After being taken into custody, a search was then carried out of the man, which led to multiple wraps of suspected crack cocaine, quantities of cash and a ‘burner’ style phone all being seized.

Following this discovery, the suspect was additionally arrested for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Jeremy Beard, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the superior driving skills of the officers involved, nobody was injured on this occasion.

“Our officers were also able to recover a quantity of suspected crack cocaine that was consistent with drugs supply, so this turned-out to be a good result all round.