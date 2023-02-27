Speeding Hucknall driver with no licence or insurance has car seized
Police in Hucknall seized a speeding driver’s car after discovering they also had no insurance or licence.
Officers from the Hucknall beat team and and an officer from the Ashfield response team were in Hucknall carrying out a Fatal 4 operation, used to catch motorists speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and or in control of a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt or driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
One driver was clocked doing 38mph in a 30mph zone.
They were given a speeding ticket, but police then conducted further checks on the vehicle.
After discovering they had no licence or insurance, the vehicle was seized.
Police were conducting the Fatal 4 operation at Hucknall sites requested to them by the public.
Police want people to let them know any other areas within Hucknall they would like the Fatal 4 operation to visit next, visit the Facebook page here.