Speeding Hucknall driver with no licence or insurance has car seized

Police in Hucknall seized a speeding driver’s car after discovering they also had no insurance or licence.

By John Smith
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from the Hucknall beat team and and an officer from the Ashfield response team were in Hucknall carrying out a Fatal 4 operation, used to catch motorists speeding, using a mobile phone while driving and or in control of a vehicle, not wearing a seat belt or driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

One driver was clocked doing 38mph in a 30mph zone.

A police officer uses the speed gun during the Hucknall Fatal 4 operation
They were given a speeding ticket, but police then conducted further checks on the vehicle.

After discovering they had no licence or insurance, the vehicle was seized.

Police were conducting the Fatal 4 operation at Hucknall sites requested to them by the public.

Police want people to let them know any other areas within Hucknall they would like the Fatal 4 operation to visit next, visit the Facebook page here.