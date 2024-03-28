Stalker scared Hucknall woman so much with unwanted visits she was afraid to leave home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jimmy Ahumada's relationship soured after he became violent and he was jailed for assaulting the woman, and again for breaching a restraining order, last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

But in September he began following her on Facebook and bombarded her with so many message requests she had to delete all her social media accounts.

She moved house in October, but Ahumada "went to great lengths to find her” and turned up there a month later, even though he was subject to a suspended prison sentence.

He embarked on “a campaign of unwanted visits” forcing her to make “drastic changes to her lifestyle.”

“He would turn up once a week, even though he was living in Kent, ring the doorbell, and wait outside,” said the prosecuting barrister.

“She wore headphones to drown out the constant sound of the doorbell. She repeatedly told him the relationship was over but he refused to accept it.”

Ahumada’s victim was forced to install motion-detecting lights, alarms and a panic button, and was so scared of him she took taxis everywhere.

In a statement, she said: "I am no longer the person I was three years ago. I don't socialise with friends or go to the park with my children anymore.

"I should not have to live my life with so many restrictions because of his actions."

Ahumada was arrested on Kenbrook Road, Hucknall, in January, with cannabis. The next morning at Mansfield police station he headbutted an officer and split his lip.

His barrister said he left Columbia after he was "nearly murdered" for refusing to work for drug smugglers and met the woman on social media.

“He believed she was pregnant with his twins and was desperate to talk to her," she said.

“He accepts the relationship is over. He didn’t want to hurt his ex-partner.”

In court on March 28, Ahumada, 33, formerly of Spring Lane, Canterbury, admitted stalking, breaching court orders and possession of cannabis,

Recorder Steven Gasztowicz KC jailed him for three years and two months, and said he would probably be deported on his release.