Faye Caliman's story features in My Lover My Killer on 5Star tonight

Thirty-year-old Faye Caliman, a mother of three, was stabbed to death by her husband back in 2018.

She was treated by paramedics at the time, but died at the scene.

Her husband Marian was later jailed for 19 years for her murder after admitting killing her.

At the time, he told police in interview that he had flipped following a domestic argument and stabbed his wife.

It emerged in court that Marian also filmed Faye on his mobile phone in her final moments as he brandished a knife while she pleaded for her life, before stabbing her several times.