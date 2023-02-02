Suspect charged and remanded over Hucknall town centre disturbance
A man has been charged and remanded in custody in connection with shouting abuse in Hucknall town centre.
Officers were called to reports of a public order incident on South Street on Saturday, January 28, shortly after 10pm.
Following inquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and common assault.
He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on February 8.
Sergeant Dale Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Members of the public should be able to go about their business without having abuse shouted at them.
“I hope the positive action we’ve taken in this case reassures the community this sort of appalling behaviour won’t be tolerated on our streets and we will take appropriate action.
“While we now await the outcome of this case through the courts, we are in the process of applying for a criminal behaviour order to help curtail any future offending.”