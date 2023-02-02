Officers were called to reports of a public order incident on South Street on Saturday, January 28, shortly after 10pm.

Following inquiries, a 37-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and common assault.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on February 8.

A man remains in custody over the incident

Sergeant Dale Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Members of the public should be able to go about their business without having abuse shouted at them.

“I hope the positive action we’ve taken in this case reassures the community this sort of appalling behaviour won’t be tolerated on our streets and we will take appropriate action.