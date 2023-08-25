The Co-op on Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, was targeted repeatedly by thieves over the space of four months.

Hundreds of pounds worth of meat, cheese and household items were reportedly taken from the shop's shelves by the same suspect on 10 separate occassions between April and August of this year.

During three of these incidents, staff were also reportedly threatened with violence.

Aaron Lancaster is accused of stealing from the same Co-op store 10 times in four months. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

In addition to these offences, three more shop thefts were also reported to police from the Co-op on Mansfield Road, Carrington and the B&M and Poundland stores in Bulwell.

Cleaning products and household items were taken during each of the incidents, which took place in July and August.

Aaron Lancaster, 32, of Haswell Road, Bulwell, has since been charged with the 13 shop thefts, along with three counts of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

He appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Augut 23 where he was remanded in custody, to appear again at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on August 30.

PC Hannah Weeks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The actions of shoplifters can be hugely damaging to communities and can literally put people’s livelihoods at risk.

“This type of offending isn’t a victimless crime but can, in fact, cause real misery for local residents who are ultimately impacted by having to pay higher prices as a result.