Suspected Hucknall drug dealer arrested after police alerted by erratic driving

A suspected drug dealer was arrested when police became concerned by the standard of his driving.

By John Smith
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:33 am

Officers spotted a car travelling along Annesley Road in Hucknall, at around 9.10pm on Thursday (24 February) and later intercepted it in Skegby Road in Annesley Woodhouse.

Noticing a strong smell of cannabis, they searched the vehicle and detained the driver.

A small quantity of cannabis was discovered, along with a range of specialist growing equipment.

Police arrested the man after spotting him driving erratically in Hucknall before a search of his house led to the drugs haul

A later search of an address in Hucknall uncovered a small cannabis grow and a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

Cash, mobile phones and scales were also seized.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was later released under investigation.

Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers who were led by their intuition to a significant quantity of illegal drugs.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested after drugs and offensive weapon found in car stopped in Dispatch d...