Suspected Hucknall drug dealer arrested after police alerted by erratic driving
A suspected drug dealer was arrested when police became concerned by the standard of his driving.
Officers spotted a car travelling along Annesley Road in Hucknall, at around 9.10pm on Thursday (24 February) and later intercepted it in Skegby Road in Annesley Woodhouse.
Noticing a strong smell of cannabis, they searched the vehicle and detained the driver.
A small quantity of cannabis was discovered, along with a range of specialist growing equipment.
A later search of an address in Hucknall uncovered a small cannabis grow and a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.
Cash, mobile phones and scales were also seized.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
He was later released under investigation.
Inspector David Mather, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers who were led by their intuition to a significant quantity of illegal drugs.