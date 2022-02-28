Suspected Hucknall drug dealer arrested after police alerted by erratic driving

Officers spotted a car travelling along Annesley Road in Hucknall, at around 9.10pm on Thursday (24 February) and later intercepted it in Skegby Road in Annesley Woodhouse.

Noticing a strong smell of cannabis, they searched the vehicle and detained the driver.

A small quantity of cannabis was discovered, along with a range of specialist growing equipment.

Police arrested the man after spotting him driving erratically in Hucknall before a search of his house led to the drugs haul

A later search of an address in Hucknall uncovered a small cannabis grow and a significant quantity of what is believed to be cocaine.

Cash, mobile phones and scales were also seized.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was later released under investigation.