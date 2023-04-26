News you can trust since 1904
Suspects chased down and caught by police dog on M1 between Mansfield and Annesley

Four suspects were chased down and detained by a police dog after a high-speed pursuit.

By John Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to an address in Cheriton Drive, Ravenshead, on Monday, April 24, at about 9.10pm, after power tools were stolen from the back of a van.

A suspected stolen car travelling on cloned plates was later tracked along the A38 and pursued at high speed by multiple police cars.

After pulling onto the M1 near Junction 28 at South Normanton, for Mansfield, the car headed southbound towards Junction 27 at Annesley, for Hucknall.

Members of the police dog unit helped track down the four suspectsMembers of the police dog unit helped track down the four suspects
It stopped shortly after 10.10pm and multiple suspects ran from the vehicle into a neighbouring field.

One suspect was quickly chased down by police dog Wolf before he led his handler and other officers to three others hiding in a barn.

Three men, aged 29, 26 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

A 15-year-old boy was held on suspicion of the same offences and was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife.

All four remain in police custody.

Detective Constable Gemma Patterson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was great bit of teamwork involving multiple officers on the ground, control room staff and, of course, police dog Wolf.

“As a general-purpose dog, he is trained not only to use his natural speed advantage to chase people down, but also to use his nose to track people who are hidden from view.

“On this occasion he demonstrated both of these attributes and helped to deliver a really good result for the team.”