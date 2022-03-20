Suspended sentence for Bulwell man who made violent threats towards two people
A Bulwell man has been handed a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to making violent threats towards two people.
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 10:03 pm
Jordan Lockwood, 27, of Courtleet Way, admitted two counts of causing Arriana Danby and Connor Lombardi to fear that violence would be used against them.
Two further accusations of threats towards two men were withdrawn.
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Lockwood was jailed for 12 weeks for both offences, both suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.