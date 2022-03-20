Suspended sentence for Bulwell man who made violent threats towards two people

Jordan Lockwood, 27, of Courtleet Way, admitted two counts of causing Arriana Danby and Connor Lombardi to fear that violence would be used against them.

Two further accusations of threats towards two men were withdrawn.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Lockwood was jailed for 12 weeks for both offences, both suspended for two years.

Lockwood was handed a suspended sentence at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google