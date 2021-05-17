Suspended sentence for Hucknall man who broke restraining order on a train

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard that Tyrone Walker, 29, of Astral Grove, committed the offence when he approached and communicated with Sophie Commerford on a train between Nottingham and Chesterfield on May 6.

Walker pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and pay a victim surcharge of £128.