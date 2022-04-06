Officers were called to reports of youths fighting behind the Tesco store in Ridgeway shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, March 16.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Officers were on scene within minutes and cordoned off the area as enquiries were carried out.

Police are making a fresh appeal for witnesses to a stabbing incident in Top Valley

A 16-year-old boy was arrested during the early hours on March 17 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of cannabis.

He has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation into the incident continues.

Detective Constable Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our enquiries are very much ongoing into this serious assault on a teenage boy.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to please come forward and to speak to us.

“We would particularly like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage whilst in the area, which is on the bend of Ridgeway from Flaxton Way towards the alleyway leading to Tesco and entrance to Southglade Park, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday, March 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 476 of 16 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime completely anonymously, using a secure online form, through the youth service Fearless, which is a part of Crimestoppers.