Officers were called to reports of youths fighting in Charlock Close, Top Valley, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, March 16.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were on scene within minutes and cordoned off the area as enquiries were carried out.

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Top Valley

A 16-year-old boy was arrested during the early hours of Thursday, March 17 on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Alana Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A number of officers remain in the area as we continue with our enquiries into this incident.

“High-visibility patrols have also been increased to reassure the public while we progress with our investigation and work to understand the full circumstances.

“We treat all report of knife crime with the utmost seriousness and are working tirelessly to find other people who were involved in this violence.

“We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage and urge them to please get touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 101, quoting incident 476 of 16 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime completely anonymously through youth service Fearless – which is a part of Crimestoppers.

The Fearless website offers young people non-judgemental advice so they can make informed decisions about reporting crime.