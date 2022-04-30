Teenager arrested in connection with late-night street robbery in Bulwell

Nottinghamshire police.

The man is understood to have been attacked as he walked through Springfield Retail Park and had cash taken from him.

He sustained minor injuries to his face during the incident, which took place just before midnight yesterday (April 29).

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and for breach of bail conditions.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Frank Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robbery is an extremely serious offence that can leave a lasting impact on people’s lives, which is why it is so important that we always respond quickly to every report that we receive.