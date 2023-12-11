Teenager left unconscious in hospital after Nottingham takeaway attack

A teenager was knocked unconscious following an assault outside a takeaway.

The 18-year-old victim was standing outside the fast food outlet in Talbot Street in Nottingham city centre, when an altercation broke with another male.

It was reported the male pushed the 18-year-old to the ground before kicking him in the face, causing him to become unconscious.

Officers attended and, after a short foot chase, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-altering or life-threatening.

The assault happened shortly after 2am on Thursday, December 7 and the suspect has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Rory Greer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious assault that left a man in hospital with injuries that thankfully weren’t more severe.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”