Teenager left unconscious in hospital after Nottingham takeaway attack

A teenager was knocked unconscious following an assault outside a takeaway.
By John Smith
Published 11th Dec 2023, 17:24 GMT
The 18-year-old victim was standing outside the fast food outlet in Talbot Street in Nottingham city centre, when an altercation broke with another male.

It was reported the male pushed the 18-year-old to the ground before kicking him in the face, causing him to become unconscious.

Officers attended and, after a short foot chase, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-altering or life-threatening.

The assault happened shortly after 2am on Thursday, December 7 and the suspect has since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Rory Greer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious assault that left a man in hospital with injuries that thankfully weren’t more severe.

“Inquiries are still ongoing into this incident, so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or has any information that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 23*751813.