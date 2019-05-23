Teenagers with 'knives' arrested after fight in Bulwell

Three teenagers have been arrested after a fight in Bulwell.

The arrests came after CCTV operators reported a group of people fighting in the street.

The incident happened in Kersall Drive, at the junction of Brooklyn Road, Bulwell.

Some of the people were seen to be holding knives, although it is believed only punches were thrown during the incident in Kersall Drive, at the junction of Brooklyn Road, Bulwell, at around 1.10am today, Thursday, May 23.

Officers were quickly on the scene and arrested two 13-year-old boys. After making further enquiries, a 15-year-old boy was also arrested at his home.

A police spokesman said: "They are each currently being questioned on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article. One of the 13-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 28 of 23 May 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."