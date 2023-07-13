News you can trust since 1904
Two teenagers have been arrested after a school was broken into and its playpark set on fire.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:47 BST

Officers were called to the school on Steadfold Close, Bulwell, after receiving a report of a fire on Sunday, July 2, at about 1.30pm.

Working alongside colleagues at Nottingham Fire & Rescue Service the fire was extinguished, and a thorough investigation began after it was deemed to have been deliberately set alight.

The team had also received reports of the nursery being broken into two weeks earlier where money had allegedly been stolen from inside.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Two 14-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent and burglary and have since been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

Sgt Jerone Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It goes without saying that arson is an incredibly serious offence that can lead to catastrophic consequences.

“This is why we will always work alongside our fire colleagues to carry out full investigations and treat any incidents like this with the seriousness it deserves.

“Officers worked quickly in this case to put the pieces together and arrest two teenage suspects.

“I want to reassure the people in our communities that we are out on patrols in the area, and we are listening to your concerns.

“We have been carrying out extra patrols in the area and will continue to show our presence and I would ask the public if you have any information or any concerns please do come and speak to one of us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 326 of July 2, 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.