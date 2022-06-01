Offences range from robbery and fraud to rape and manslaughter.
Michael Hyla, 45, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by beating and causing actual bodily harm, and he was jailed for a total of three years.
Chanel Bailey, 26, of Martinmass Close, Lenton, was jailed for two years and three months, having previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and theft.
Trevor Hawker, aged 42, of Worksop, was found guilty of two counts of rape of a girl under 13, nine counts of assault on a girl under 13 by touching and two counts of sexual assault. He was jailed for 26 years, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which bans him from working with children for life and he must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.
Tomasz Kowalkowski, of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury, on 24 March 2022, of one count of raping a girl aged under 13, three counts of sexual assault by touching, three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 and one count of causing/inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for a total of 18 years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on May 20.
