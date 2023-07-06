A round-up of people who have recently received prison sentences at crown court and magistrates court in Nottingham.
Offences range from theft and burglary to assault causing actual bodily harm and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
1. Robert Ord.jpg
Robert Ord, 50, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted four counts of theft and possession of a class B drug. He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 13 and was jailed for 12 weeks. Photo: Robert Ord
2. Paul Shepherd.jpg
Paul Shepherd, 36, of Howard Road, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Hee appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 15 when he was jailed for three years and three months, and a ten-year restraining order was imposed. Photo: Paul Shepherd
3. Andre James.jpg
Andre James, aged 40, of Burford Road, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of three years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 19. He had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a shotgun when prohibited for life and possessing a shortened shotgun. Photo: Andre James
4. Tyriec Wilson.jpg
Tyriec Wilson, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. Wilson, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for seven years and six months at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 21. Photo: Tyriec Wilson