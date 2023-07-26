A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court this month.
Offences range from stalking and burglary to causing death by dangerous driving and rape.
2. Robin Simandi-Curtis
Robin Simandi-Curtis, 27, of Sherwin Walk, St Ann’s, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place, and was jailed for five years and four months. Photo: NP
3. Scott Walters
Scott Walters, of Ratcliffe Road, Loughborough, Leicester, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious distress, harassment without violence, and sending communications conveying a threatening message. He also admitted separate counts of stalking without fear and sending communications conveying an offensive message. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and was given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims in any way on July 6. Photo: NP
4. Shane Nash
Shane Nash, aged 39, formerly of Boniface Gardens, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one of attempted rape. He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 15 years. He was also added to the sex offenders' register for life. Photo: NP