News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court this month.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

Offences range from stalking and burglary to causing death by dangerous driving and rape.

Undefined: readMore
These offenders have all been jailed

1. Nottingham Crown Court

These offenders have all been jailed Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Robin Simandi-Curtis, 27, of Sherwin Walk, St Ann’s, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place, and was jailed for five years and four months.

2. Robin Simandi-Curtis

Robin Simandi-Curtis, 27, of Sherwin Walk, St Ann’s, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place, and was jailed for five years and four months. Photo: NP

Photo Sales
Scott Walters, of Ratcliffe Road, Loughborough, Leicester, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious distress, harassment without violence, and sending communications conveying a threatening message. He also admitted separate counts of stalking without fear and sending communications conveying an offensive message. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and was given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims in any way on July 6.

3. Scott Walters

Scott Walters, of Ratcliffe Road, Loughborough, Leicester, pleaded guilty to stalking involving serious distress, harassment without violence, and sending communications conveying a threatening message. He also admitted separate counts of stalking without fear and sending communications conveying an offensive message. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison and was given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting any of his victims in any way on July 6. Photo: NP

Photo Sales
Shane Nash, aged 39, formerly of Boniface Gardens, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one of attempted rape. He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 15 years. He was also added to the sex offenders' register for life.

4. Shane Nash

Shane Nash, aged 39, formerly of Boniface Gardens, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and one of attempted rape. He was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 15 years. He was also added to the sex offenders' register for life. Photo: NP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3