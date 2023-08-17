News you can trust since 1904
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court so far in August.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST

Offences range from criminal damage and stalking to heroin dealing and murder.

They've all been jailed

They've all been jailed Photo: NW

Daniel Hickling, 28, of Westbourne Road, Underwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, stalking involving fear of violence, stalking, and harassment by breach of a restraining order. He was jailed for two years.

William Ellison, 37, of Watson Road, Worksop, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted robbery. He was jailed for two years and four months.

Faheem Younis, aged 42, of Graham Street, Radford, was found guilty of murder on July 27 following a trial. He was given a life sentence for murder. He will serve a minimum 24 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

